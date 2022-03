Gov. Ned Lamont will be making an announcement Monday about the future of Sikorsky in Connecticut.

Lamont will hold a news conference at 2:30 p.m. on Zoom.

Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner David Lehman will join the governor.

Sikorsky is a Lockheed Martin company.

