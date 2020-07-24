reopening schools

Governor to Meet With Students About Learning During Pandemic

The governor and the commissioner of the state Department of Education will be meeting with students in West Haven this afternoon to talk about learning during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gov. Ned Lamont and State Department of Education Commissioner Miguel Cardona will meet with a group of students at West Haven High School at 1 p.m.

Students across Connecticut were sent home to learn in March, when the governor closed schools to help slow the spread of coronavirus, and they learned remotely for the remainder of the school year.

As schools prepare for the coming schools year, the state asked them to submit plans for three scenarios: a full opening of schools, a hybrid model with fewer students in buildings each day and a return to full distance learning.

As school districts prepare to submit their final reopening plans to the state, one independent school says bringing all students back may be impossible.

Today is the deadline for the schools to submit the plans, including how they will group students, requirements for masks, hand washing and best practices, to the Department of Education.

Lamont and Cardona will meet with the students at West Haven High School.

reopening schoolsreopening connecticut
