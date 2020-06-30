Governor to Take Part in Bridgeport Higher Education Announcement

The governor will be taking part in a briefing this afternoon about the future of higher education in Bridgeport.

The briefing will be held at 12:30 p.m. at the University of Bridgeport.

According to a news release from the city of Bridgeport, Goodwin University, Sacred Heart University and University of Bridgeport, together with Paier College of Art, will announce a plan to co-locate the four schools in a single learning environment on the current University of Bridgeport campus.

A news release says students will be able to take advantage of the strengths of each institution.

Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim; Tim Larson, the director of the Connecticut Office of Higher Education; Mark Scheinberg, the president of Goodwin University; Dr. John Petillo, the president of Sacred Heart University; Dr. Stephen Healey, the president of the University of Bridgeport; and Joseph M. Bierbaum, the president of Paier College of Art, will take part in the new conference.

No additional information was immediately available.