Governor to Take Part in Discussion on Racial Equality, Social Justice

The governor will be taking part this morning in a discussion on racial equality and social justice with several elected officials and community leaders from across the state of Connecticut.

The discussion comes after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis last month prompted protests, rallies and marches to call for racial justice.

Floyd, an unarmed Black man, was handcuffed and on the ground when a white police officer held his knee on Floyd’s death for nearly nine minutes.

When video surfaced that showed what happened to Floyd, people were outraged and started demonstrating.

Gov. Ned Lamont, Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz, State Rep. Brandon McGee, State Rep. Anthony Nolan, Bloomfield Mayor Suzette DeBeatham-Brown, Hartford City Council President Maly Rosado, Bridgeport City Council President Aidee Nieves, New Haven Board of Alders Majority Leader the Reverend Richard Furlow, and Kica Matos, the director of the Center on Immigration and Justice for the Vera Institute of Justice, will participate in a discussion that will begin at 10 a.m.

The discussio happens on Juneteenth, the oldest known celebration marking the end of slavery in the United States.