Governor to Take Part in News Conference on COVID-19 Testing Program

The governor will be at a news conference this morning about a mobile COVID-19 testing program.

Gov. Ned Lamont will be in Hartford for a 10 a.m. news conference at Parker Memorial Community Center about the launch of a mobile COVID-19 testing program by Trinity Health of New England and Charter Oak Health Center.

U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal, Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin, State Rep. Brandon McGee and Hartford City Council President Maly D. Rosado will take part in the news conference.

The mobile program will provide free COVID-19 testing in 19 different locations in the coming weeks, including in Hartford, East Hartford, Bloomfield, and Windsor.

