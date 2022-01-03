Governor to Visit Stamford Health for COVID-19 Update This Morning

Gov. Ned Lamont is going to visit Stamford Health this morning for an update on COVID-19.

The last time the state released information on the state’s COVID-19 positivity was on Thursday when it had reached a record high of 20.33 percent.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

As of Thursday, 1,151 people were hospitalized in Connecticut with COVIID-19.

The news conference comes on the first day back to school since the winter break for students in the state and several schools were delayed this morning and others are closed because of an increase in COVID-19 cases.

See the full list here.

Lamont be at Stamford Health for an update on the hospital’s ongoing COVID-19 efforts and he will hold a news conference at 10 a.m.

Lamont will be joined by Senator Richard Blumenthal, Mayor Caroline Simmons, Connecticut Public Health Commissioner Dr. Manisha Juthani, and Stamford Health CEO Kathleen Silard.