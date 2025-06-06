New York City

Governors Ball returns to Queens this weekend. Here's the full lineup

The music festival this year is being held on June 6-8 at Flushing Meadows-Corona Park. Benson Boone and Olivia Rodrigo are among the headliners.

By NBC New York Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Attention all music lovers! Governors Ball returns to Queens this weekend, celebrating its 15th anniversary with a legion of artists over the course of a three-day festival at Flushing Meadows-Corona Park.

Among the artists set to headline during the music festival: Tyler, the Creator, Benson Boone, Olivia Rodrigo, Feid, Glass Animals and Hozier. More than 50 other performers were also announced for the three-day festival.

The 2025 Governors Ball will take place from June 6 to June 8.

