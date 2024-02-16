Governor's childcare funding proposal meets opposition

Gov. Ned Lamont’s proposal to increase funding for childcare is running into strong opposition from lawmakers who oppose the idea of taking $43.5 million from budgeted education expenses.

Lawmakers, joined by teachers, parents and school officials, said Thursday that money was part of a hard-fought plan to reform how the state aids local schools.

“Promises made are promises kept,” Rep. Jeff Currey, D-East Hartford, one of the co-chairs of the legislature’s education committee, said during a press conference at the Legislative Office Building in Hartford.

Lamont’s budget proposal includes an additional $43.5 million for childcare programs, something he’s said is for both educational and economic reasons.

He says the money will help parents who have scaled back work or quit their job to care for children return to the workforce.

At the same time, Lamont has said the early childhood programs will help prepare kids for the more vigorous standards schools now have to meet.

He justified the proposal Wednesday by saying it’s still using the money for education.

“I thought early childhood was education,” he said during a press conference in Hartford. “I thought this was broadly within the parameters of where we wanted to make these investments.”

Lamont also said schools will still see an increase in state funding next fiscal year, including a combined $128 million more in Education Cost Sharing grants and $407 million in American Rescue Plan funding.

The increase in funding has received broad support, including from business leaders, childcare programs and even Democrat and Republican lawmakers.

Legislators said that $43.5 million is part of a $150 million package meant to transform funding. They were joined by parents and school officials to denounce the proposed transfer.

“We have fought for years for that money, now we finally get the money and now you want to take it back,” said Geraldine McCollough, a Bridgeport mother and teacher.

The $43.5 million is currently meant to help urban school districts with tuition for magnet and charter schools.

Hartford Superintendent Leslie Torres-Rodriguez said cutting the funding would mean Hartford would need to dip into other funds, including the increased ECS money, to cover those costs.

“It shifts the entire burden of tuition cost back to many sending districts,” she said.

Lawmakers agree the funding is needed to create a level playing field for all students.

“Every single child in this state deserves a quality education,” said Kathleen McCarty, R-Waterford, a ranking member of the Education Committee.