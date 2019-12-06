‘Tis the season for another Holiday Open House at the Governor’s Residence.

“I’ve been out a few times it’s lovely every year,” Karen Regenauer said.

For Regenauer it’s a holiday tradition she won’t miss.

This year is the first year for Gov. Ned Lamont and the first lady to decorate the residence for the holiday.

“This year is set up a little more like a home, they’ve got a whole section here so you can watch TV and it seemed a little more formal in past years,” Regenauer said.

The two live trees were donated from the Terry Jones Farm in Shelton. The poinsettias and wreaths were donated from Connecticut Greenhouse Growers Association and the Connecticut Nursery and Landscape Association.

“I like the really wide trees and that is just such a spectacularly shaped tree and the mantles are just so beautiful all the greenery and the lights,” Joanne Niland said.

Visitors will be greeted by Santa and Mrs. Clause throughout the weekend along with performances by local choirs.

“This weekend this is the place to be,” Regenauer said.

The Holiday Open House at the Governor’s Residence is Saturday from 10 a.m. 3 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and is open to the public.