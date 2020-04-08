COVID-19

Grace Farms Foundation Donates More Than 150,000 N95 Respirator Masks to Healthcare Workers

Volunteers are working to replace the elastic on hundreds of thousands of respirator masks.

The Grace Farms Foundation has donated more than 150,000 FDA approved respirator masks to healthcare workers and first responders to help combat COVID-19 across Connecticut.

The foundation said they expect to deliver an additional 150,000 to the front lines, including Connecticut hospitals, COVID-19 clinics and testing sites, first responders and skilled nursing facilities in local townships this week.

An additional 50,000 pieces of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), including surgical and disposable masks, coveralls and goggles have also been delivered and are currently in use statewide, the foundation said.

Distribution has focused on the epicenter of the virus in Fairfield and New Haven counties and will expand outward as demand is addressed.

The Grace Farms Foundation receives supply and monetary donations from individuals and organizations across the state.

More than 295,000 N95 respirator masks, 180,000 face shields and 26,000 coveralls will arrive in the state in the coming weeks, the fund said.

Those interested in supporting the fund and learning about Grace Farms Foundation’s efforts can visit their website.

