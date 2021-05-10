Grace Worship Center Church Partners With Hartford Health Care To Provide COVID-19 Vaccines

Hartford Healthcare is partnering with local churches to reach communities that still need their COVID-19 vaccine.

On Monday, Grace Worship Center Church along with the health care system partnered together to bring those vaccines to the community.

Every Monday, the church provides food for those who struggle to put food on the table. A partnership with Connecticut's Foodshare helps provide food items every other week for the community.

"This is an amazing opportunity to be able to serve the community that's always been our heart," said Pastor Steven Hodge, senior pastor at Grace Worship Center Church.

"We're really happy to be able to do this, this is our mobile food share program," said Al Marino, Foodshare's director of corporate and community giving. "These people have come to rely on us in a big way."

This Monday, in addition to visitors getting food boxes, they also had a chance to get their COVID-19 shot. The effort is a part of the church's mission to try and help with accessibility to the shots.

James Dube lives in the area and is one of the people who picked up his food and got a shot.

"I don't have no ride, I'm disabled and I can't walk any where," said Dube. "So having this center and church here as a resources is right on time."

Maria Quirino also showed up to get her vaccine and food. Quirino told NBC Connecticut she's glad the church is helping the community.

"I'm glad they had it today because we can get everything done in a day," said Quirino. "I was really excited when I first heard about it and said I have to be here to get my shot."

Visitors were able to get Johnson's & Johnson's single-dose shot and or Moderna's two-dose shot.

Those who received their fist shot of the Moderna vaccine will return to get their second shot on May 7th.