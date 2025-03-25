Granby

Suspicious package found at Granby Municipal Complex determined to not be a threat

Police lights
NBC Connecticut

A suspicious package that briefly closed the library and municipal complex in Granby on Tuesday morning has been determined to not be a threat, according to police.

Investigators said a suspicious package was found in the morning during opening procedures.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

The incident was investigated and the library and municipal complex were briefly closed.

Police said it was determined that the suspicious package was not a threat.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

The area has since fully reopened and there is no threat to the community.

This article tagged under:

Granby
Dashboard
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us