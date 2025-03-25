Suspicious package found at Granby Municipal Complex determined to not be a threat

A suspicious package that briefly closed the library and municipal complex in Granby on Tuesday morning has been determined to not be a threat, according to police.

Investigators said a suspicious package was found in the morning during opening procedures.

The incident was investigated and the library and municipal complex were briefly closed.

Police said it was determined that the suspicious package was not a threat.

The area has since fully reopened and there is no threat to the community.