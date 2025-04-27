Granby neighbors fed up with drivers passing stopped school buses

Neighbors are frustrated with drivers passing stopped school buses on a popular road in town.

On Thursday, a surveillance camera on Quarry Road caught a driver passing a stopped school bus. Candice Tallarita said the bus was stopped to pick up her son for school.

“As my son and husband were starting to step towards the road, a vehicle blew the red light and was almost all the way on to our driveway and almost hit my son," she said. “With all the things kids have to worry about these days, boarding the bus shouldn't be one of them.”

In the video, you can hear the bus driver lay on the horn as the car passes.

“I was kind of scared, I didn’t really know what to do," said Michael, Tallarita's son. "Immediately when I saw it just kind of stepped back.”

Driving past a stopped bus is illegal in Connecticut with fines starting at $475. Tallarita says she filed a police report, but she wants these kinds of drivers to be held accountable.

“I would really like to see the town put the cameras on the outside of the bus," she said. "Whether it's the ones that give out the tickets or just a regular dash cam, I would love to see some of those tax dollars get put towards that.”

This is a problem across the state. In Bridgeport, police ticketed over 10,000 drivers passing school buses in one school year. Legislators then passed a law that allows municipalities to install cameras on school buses.

The program has yet to begin in Granby, but neighbors say something needs to be done to keep their children safe.

“I really want people just to respect the law and to start realizing that this is a neighborhood where people live, and I don't want anyone getting hit by a car," said Sue Laiuppa, a neighbor.