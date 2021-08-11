Granddaughter of Enfield Double Homicide Victim Charged With Murder: Police

The granddaughter of a woman who was killed in a double homicide in Enfield on Sunday has been charged with two counts of murder, Enfield police announced Wednesday.

Harlee Swols, 22, of Enfield was arrested at the scene on a violation of a protective order, but was charged on Wednesday in the murder, according to police.

Two people are dead after concerned neighbors heard a disturbance and called police in Enfield, according to police.

Officers were called to Alden Avenue on Sunday around 6:30 p.m. for a well-being check after concerned neighbors heard a disturbance and called police.

Police responded to the scene within four minutes and said they saw a window smashed with glass all over a porch and stairs, then saw someone in distress.

Officers forced entry into the second floor apartment and found a man and a woman with significant injuries, investigators said.

Authorities said the man was pronounced dead at the scene and the woman was transported to Baystate Hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

The man was previously identified as 63-year-old James Samuel Bell and the woman was identified as 72-year-old Maryrose Riach, according to police. Bell and Riach were in a dating relationship, they added.

When police entered the apartment, they said they found Swols inside. According to police, Swols is the granddaughter of Riach.

Police said Swols came through a door into the kitchen area of the apartment while officers were there. According to court documents, officers could hear a shower running in the bathroom Swols had come from and that she was soaking wet in full clothes with water and a "blood like substance."

Court documents reveal that according to police and the medical examiner's office, Riach had 22 sharp force injuries while Bell had 30 stab wounds. The medical examiner said both victims had lacerations on their throats.

According to police, Swols had blood all over her clothes at the scene and "was showing no signs of emotion."

In court documents, an Uber driver said he picked Swols up at a Staples store at Brookside Plaza and then brought her to the apartment. While waiting for her outside at her request, the driver said he heard glass breaking and then heard a female yelling "Help. Help," according to the arrest warrant. Before the driver could call for help, officers arrived on scene.

A neighbor also reported hearing a woman scream, "Help me," along with loud banging and yelling, the arrest warrant stated.

Authorities said Swols was the subject of a prior incident that led to a full protective order. In July, Swols was arrested and charged with assault on an elderly victim or other victim and breach of peace, according to Enfield Police.

Swols was facing charges including violation of a protective order in connection to Sunday's incident.

When questioned by police after the incident on Sunday, police said Swols told them she had been invited over to the apartment by Riach to pick up some belongings and then "things got out of hand." Swols told police there was an argument that escalated quickly.

Swols is being held on $2,000,000 bond and is expected to be arraigned Wednesday, police said.