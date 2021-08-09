Granddaughter of Enfield Homicide Victim Was Soaked in Blood, Water: Court Documents

The 22-year-old granddaughter of a 72-year-old woman who was killed in a double homicide in Enfield over the weekend was in her grandmother's apartment when police responded Sunday and she was soaked in water and blood, according to court documents.

The granddaughter, 22-year-old Harlee Swols, of Enfield, was arrested and charged with violating a protective order on Sunday.

The two victims have been identified as Swols‘ grandmother, 72-year-old Maryrose Riach, and Riach’s 63-year-old boyfriend, James Samuel Bell.

Officers responded to a home on Alden Avenue around 6:30 p.m. Sunday after neighbors heard someone calling for help and called police, according to court documents.

At the bottom of a staircase leading to a second-floor apartment, police found a large piece of broken glass and a small metal item, according to police. Then they found a porch window smashed and more broken glass.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Riach was facedown in a pool of blood, according to the arrest warrant application.

As police kicked in the door, Swols, who was soaked in water and blood, came out of a bathroom where a shower was running and police held her at gunpoint, according to court documents

Another officer kicked in a door to get to Riach.

As police searched the home, they also found Bell and he was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Riach had a faint pulse and was transported to Baystate Hospital, where she was later pronounced dead, police said.

According to court documents, Swols showed no emotion when police first contacted her. She was treated for wounds to her hands and she wasn't questioned.

Authorities said Swols was the subject of a prior incident that led to a full protective order. In July, Swols was arrested and charged with assault on an elderly victim or other victim and breach of peace, according to Enfield Police.

The Associated Press reports that Swols was arrested on July 7 in connection with a domestic disturbance at the same home

She was charged with violation of a protective order in connection to Sunday's incident.

The judge set her bond at $1 million and ordered Swols be put on a mental health watch for her own safety.

Officials said this is a very active and ongoing investigation. Further charges are expected to be filed at a later date, they added.