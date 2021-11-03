Bridgeport

Grandmother, 2 Young Grandchildren Injured in Shooting Incident in Bridgeport: Police

DALLAS SEGREGATED BY INCOME
NBCConnecticut.com

A 3-year-old, a 7-year-old, and their grandmother were injured in a shooting incident in Bridgeport on Saturday and police are asking for the public to come forward with information.

Police said the woman and her grandchildren were standing on the balcony of their apartment at the PT Barnum housing complex when they were injured just before 5:30 p.m.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

Four shots were fired from the area of building five in the direction of the building where the victims live, police said.

Police are asking for help from the public to obtain information.

Local

Uber Eats 15 mins ago

Connecticut Has Some of the Country's Pickiest Eaters According To Uber Eats

mohegan sun 20 mins ago

Tickets for Trans-Siberian Orchestra at Mohegan Sun Will Be $25 for 25 Hours Only

Anyone with information is asked to call the Bridgeport Police Department at 203-576-8477 (TIPS).

This article tagged under:

Bridgeport
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Money Report Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us