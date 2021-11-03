Grandmother, 2 Young Grandchildren Injured in Shooting Incident in Bridgeport: Police

A 3-year-old, a 7-year-old, and their grandmother were injured in a shooting incident in Bridgeport on Saturday and police are asking for the public to come forward with information.

Police said the woman and her grandchildren were standing on the balcony of their apartment at the PT Barnum housing complex when they were injured just before 5:30 p.m.

BPD SEEKING PUBLIC ASSISTANCE. PT BARNUM SHOOTING 10/30/21 pic.twitter.com/aiRCvRUJuc — Bridgeport Police (@bptpolice) November 3, 2021

Four shots were fired from the area of building five in the direction of the building where the victims live, police said.

Police are asking for help from the public to obtain information.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Bridgeport Police Department at 203-576-8477 (TIPS).