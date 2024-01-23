Grandmother of baby girl who died from fentanyl arrested in Bridgeport

Bridgeport police have arrested the grandmother of a 4-week-old baby girl who they said died in 2021 after ingesting fentanyl.

The investigation started on the afternoon of Feb. 21, 2021. Officers responded to a Bronx Avenue home at 4:30 p.m. that day because an infant was not breathing, but the baby girl’s uncle had already taken her to the hospital before police arrived.

The baby died at 4:32 p.m., police said.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined that the baby died from acute intoxication from the combined effects of Fentanyl and Para-Fluorofentanyl, police said, and her death was ruled a homicide.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

According to police, the baby’s maternal grandmother, 61-year-old Eleanor Herman, of Bridgeport, was the child’s sole caregiver for more than three hours leading up to her death.

They said Herman has a history of heroin abuse and lived with her infant granddaughter at the time of her death.

Police obtained a warrant on Thursday, charging Herman with manslaughter in the second degree and risk of injury to a child. She was taken into custody on Tuesday and charged.

Bond has been set at $250,000 and Herman is scheduled to be arraigned in Bridgeport Superior Court on Wednesday.