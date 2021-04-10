dorchester

Grandmother Sitting on Porch Is Killed in Boston Shooting, Police Say

The victim, who was not the intended target, was taken to the hospital, where she died, Boston police Superintendent-in-Chief Gregory Long said

By Mike Manzoni, Nia Hamm and Nathalie Sczublewski

A grandmother in her 70s was shot and killed while sitting outside on her porch in Dorchester Saturday evening, according to Boston police.

The shooting happened on Olney Street shortly before 6 p.m. The victim, who was not the intended target, was taken to the hospital, where she died, Boston police Superintendent-in-Chief Gregory Long said.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

“This is obviously a very disturbing day here in Dorchester," said Boston Mayor Kim Janey. "It’s absurd that a grandmother can’t sit on her porch on a beautiful spring day without the worry of gunfire.”

Local

first alert weather 59 mins ago

Tracking a Few Showers to End the Weekend

Dr. Anthony Fauci 11 hours ago

Fauci to Speak at Yale Commencement Ceremony

There were other people near her when she was shot, according to Long. 

Police haven’t yet made any arrests. Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins said those responsible for Saturday evening's shooting will be held accountable.

“We are going to be prosecuting people that have guns," said Rollins. "You will be sent away, and there will be no recourse for you.”

A grandmother in her 70s was shot and killed while sitting outside on her porch in Dorchester Saturday evening, according to Boston police. Mike Manzoni has the latest details on the investigation.

This article tagged under:

dorchestershootingBoston Police Department
Top Video CT COVID Vaccine Latest Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us