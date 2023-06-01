Grandson Charged With Manslaughter After Grandfather's Death in Bridgeport

Bridgeport police have arrested the grandson of a man who died after a domestic assault and charged him with manslaughter.

On Feb. 20, officers found 68-year-old Jeffrey Lindo unresponsive at the Charles Street home he shared with his daughter and grandson and he was pronounced dead, according to police.

Investigators determined that he had been assaulted during a domestic dispute days earlier, on Feb. 17.

In mid-May, the office of the chief medical examiner contacted the Bridgeport Police Department and said Lindo’s death was a homicide. That he’d died from complications of blunt impact injury of the head with subdural hemorrhage.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Police said they identified Lindo’s 24-year-old grandson, Kareem Williams, as the suspect in the assault and he has been charged with manslaughter in the first degree.

Bond was set at $350,000 and Williams is scheduled to be arraigned in Bridgeport Superior Court Thursday.