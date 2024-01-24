Bristol

Grandson charged with murder of grandmother on Christmas is Bristol

A man is accused of killing his 83-year-old grandmother in Bristol on Christmas and he has been charged with murder.

Officers responded to reports of a burglary at a home on Morningside Drive around 11:30 a.m. on Christmas morning and found 83-year-old Diana Jones dead in a bedroom, police said.

The office of the chief medical examiner ruled her death a homicide and determined that she died of wounds to her neck and blunt force trauma to her torso.

Police said Jones’ grandson, 39-year-old Anthony Jones, became a suspect and he was served with a warrant on Wednesday.

He has been charged with murder and he is being held on a $5 million bond.

