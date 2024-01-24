Grandson charged with murder of grandmother on Christmas is Bristol

A man is accused of killing his 83-year-old grandmother in Bristol on Christmas and he has been charged with murder.
Officers responded to reports of a burglary at a home on Morningside Drive around 11:30 a.m. on Christmas morning and found 83-year-old Diana Jones dead in a bedroom, police said.
The office of the chief medical examiner ruled her death a homicide and determined that she died of wounds to her neck and blunt force trauma to her torso.
Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.
Police said Jones’ grandson, 39-year-old Anthony Jones, became a suspect and he was served with a warrant on Wednesday.
He has been charged with murder and he is being held on a $5 million bond.