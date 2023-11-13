Grant money could make speed enforcement cameras a reality in West Hartford

After a deadly 2022 on the streets of West Hartford, the town has been proactively seeking ways to make its streets safer. Now, after receiving a nearly $700,000 federal grant, the town is finalizing plans to install speed enforcement cameras.

The $669,007 grant is part of an 18-month pilot program. It does, however, come with a stipulation. The town must match 20%, which is about $167,000.

If the town council approves this, the hope is to have the cameras installed during the first quarter of 2024.

“I am all about it if it’s going to keep pedestrians and runners safe and prevent car accidents,” West Hartford resident Christy Miller said.

The technology would be installed in up to 15 locations. Town officials say school zones will receive high priority, but definitive locations are yet to be established and will be decided after careful analysis.

“Often times the data will point to wider streets, multi-lane roadways, and in some cases the state highways,” West Hartford Director of Community Development Duane Martin said.

The funding comes from a “Safe Streets and Road for All” grant which, with the town’s match, would bring the total to $836,259. This money would cover the entire cost of the program.

The cameras would be part of West Hartford’s ‘Vision Zero’ initiative, which is a 10-year plan to eliminate motor vehicle-related fatalities.

“Honestly, I feel like it is going to save lives,” West Hartford resident Amy Fernandez said.

As part of Vision Zero, the town solicited input from residents through a survey that included an interactive map.

“They shared with us intersections that they felt were deadly,” Town Manager Rick Ledwith said. “Streets that they felt were where people were traveling faster than they should have.”

Information collected from the survey will help determine where the cameras will be placed. Video captured from those cameras could lead to motorists being fined for speeding infractions.

“I’m fine with it,” Miller said. “If I’m doing something to break the law, I guess I should pay the price, right?”

Town officials say the cameras would only be used to monitor speeding and other motor vehicle-related infractions would not be policed this way.

After the 18-month trial, the results will be analyzed and a decision on whether to continue will be determined.