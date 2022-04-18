powder ridge

Graveyard Productions is Bringing a Haunting to Powder Ridge Ski Area This Halloween

Powder Ridge
NBC Connecticut

Get your snow gear prepared because Graveyard Productions is bringing thrills and chills to a new snowy location- Powder Ridge Ski Area.

Powder Ridge Ski Area, located in Middlefield, said guests will be able to explore a mystery on the mountain.

According to a press release, "the Haunting at the Ridge will offer a unique Halloween attraction, as guests make a ghoulish trek down the slopes."

Graveyard Productions, which has offered seasonal Halloween attractions at Quassy Amusement Park, Lake Compounce, and Lyman Orchards is now set to fully integrate its maze-like path into the mountain, requiring a trip up the ski lift to begin the journey, the release said.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

“Halloween has always been my favorite holiday,” said CEO Sean Hayes. “Therefore, we always knew it would be one of our prominent mountain experiences. We’ve been working with Graveyard Productions for almost 2 years to ensure a one-of-a-kind haunted experience.”

The 2022 season is scheduled to begin September 30, and run weekends through the end of October.

Tickets will be available starting September 1.

Local

East Windsor 18 mins ago

Car, 2 Motorcycles Involved in Crash in East Windsor

covid-19 in connecticut 2 hours ago

CT's 7-Day Rolling COVID-19 Positivity Rate at 6.63%

For more information visit PowderRidgePark.com.

This article tagged under:

powder ridgeGraveyard ProductionsPowder Ridge Ski Area
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us