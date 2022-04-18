Graveyard Productions is Bringing a Haunting to Powder Ridge Ski Area This Halloween

Get your snow gear prepared because Graveyard Productions is bringing thrills and chills to a new snowy location- Powder Ridge Ski Area.

Powder Ridge Ski Area, located in Middlefield, said guests will be able to explore a mystery on the mountain.

According to a press release, "the Haunting at the Ridge will offer a unique Halloween attraction, as guests make a ghoulish trek down the slopes."

Graveyard Productions, which has offered seasonal Halloween attractions at Quassy Amusement Park, Lake Compounce, and Lyman Orchards is now set to fully integrate its maze-like path into the mountain, requiring a trip up the ski lift to begin the journey, the release said.

“Halloween has always been my favorite holiday,” said CEO Sean Hayes. “Therefore, we always knew it would be one of our prominent mountain experiences. We’ve been working with Graveyard Productions for almost 2 years to ensure a one-of-a-kind haunted experience.”

The 2022 season is scheduled to begin September 30, and run weekends through the end of October.

Tickets will be available starting September 1.

For more information visit PowderRidgePark.com.