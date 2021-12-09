the great resignation

‘Great Resignation' Might Not Be As Great As It Was Months Ago

By Dan Corcoran and Julia Skrobak

NBC Universal, Inc.

The so-called “great resignation” might no longer be as great, according to new figures from the U.S. Department of Labor.

Over the last year or so, many people have left their jobs in search of better opportunities, more pay and a greater sense of fulfillment.

For the first time in months, that trend is on the decline.

The federal labor department reports that the number of people quitting their jobs dropped nearly 5 percent in October to about four million people. Still, that number is 24 percent above where it was a year ago.

NBC Connecticut’s Dan Corcoran discussed the changes and also the potential future of the “Great Resignation” with Nina Pirrotti, a partner and employment lawyer at Garrison Law.

