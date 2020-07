Grant's Berry Patch in Lisbon says the abnormally dry weather has been great for the berry season.

Michelle Grant, owner of Grant's Berry Patch says the dry weather kept the berries from getting too wet and moldy.

Blueberry season is now in full swing. Weather permitting picking is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. for all seven days.

Grant's Berry Patch does have special COVID guidelines for picking, including wearing a mask, separate entrance and exits, etc.