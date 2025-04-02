Connecticut

Great Wolf Lodge in Connecticut to open this month

Great Wolf Lodge in Connecticut will now open in April.

The new resort and waterpark, which is next to Foxwoods Resort Casino, was slated to open on May 9, but it will now open this month.

The Mashantucket location is celebrating with 40 percent off on stays, plus an additional 10 percent off on stays before May 9, but you have to book by April 6.

The promo code is EARLYOPEN.

The Great World Lodge in Connecticut will have 13 slides, a wave pool, a lazy river and water play areas.

There will also be a Pequot Plunge, a family raft adventure and Rapid Racer, a tube slide where riders race each other side-by-side with a low wall separating them, and more.

NBC Connecticut got a sneak peek of the new Great Wolf Lodge being built in Mashantucket ahead of its opening this May.

The website says the indoor water park is kept at 84 degrees year-round.

They are accepting check-ins that start on April 25.

Great Wolf Lodge is located at 201 Rainmaker Drive in Mashantucket.

