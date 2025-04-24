Connecticut

Great Wolf Lodge in Connecticut slated to open Friday

The Great Wolf Lodge in Connecticut is slated to open on Friday.

The new resort and indoor waterpark, which is next to Foxwoods Resort Casino, will have 13 slides, a wave pool, a lazy river and water play areas.

There will also be a Pequot Plunge, a family raft adventure and Rapid Racer, a tube slide where riders race each other side-by-side with a low wall separating them, and more.

The website says the indoor water park is kept at 84 degrees year-round. You can get information on the waterpark, events, attractions, dining options, suites, deals and more online here.

The groundbreaking was held in February 2023 and the resort and water park is opening earlier than scheduled.

In November, the plan was to open on May 23, which was ahead of schedule, but the opening date was moved up a couple of times to April 25.

This is the first Great Wolf Lodge in Connecticut.

The closest one until now was in Massachusetts. You can find all the locations online here.

The grand opening celebration will be held on Tuesday, May 6.

