Great Wolf Lodge in Connecticut to open earlier than planned

Connecticut’s Great Wolf Lodge location will open earlier than planned.

In November, the company said it would open on May 23, which was ahead of schedule, but now it will open even earlier. The new opening date is now May 9.

The new resort and waterpark is adjacent to Foxwoods Resort Casino.

Some events are planned ahead of the opening, including the “Patriots Plunge with New England Patriots Players.”

It will happen on Tuesday, March 4 at 10 a.m. Christian Gonzalez, Keion White and David Andrews will take part in a Slide-a-Thon fundraiser for Make-A-Wish.

Great Wolf Lodge is hiring more than 500 people for lifeguarding, attractions, front desk and housekeeping positions as well as others.

Hiring events will be held between March 13 and 26 at Westgate Plaza in Norwich.

If you are interested, you can schedule an interview by texting gwlmashantucket to 25000 or visiting www.greatwolf.com/jobs.

Great Wolf Lodge is also offering up to 40% off multi-night stays if you book by March 2.

For the deal, use the promo code OPENMAY9 for stays between May 9 and Dec. 31.