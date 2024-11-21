Great Wolf Lodge in Mashantucket opening ahead of schedule

Great Wolf Lodge in Mashantucket is planning to open next year and they say it's happening sooner than expected.

The park, which is located adjacent to Foxwoods Resort Casino, will open on May 23, 2025.

Great Wolf Lodge started the process of building the park in Connecticut last year.

Some things families could look forward to includes:

Indoor waterpark, including two new slides -- Pequot Plunge and Rapid Racer

Adventure park with an indoor ropes course, miniature golf and an arcade

Several culinary venues ranging from pizza and burgers to upscale dining and premium ice cream treats

To celebrate the opening, Great Wolf Lodge is offering discounts if you book before Nov. 30, 2024.