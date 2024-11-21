foxwoods

Great Wolf Lodge in Mashantucket opening ahead of schedule

Families can look forward to this park coming sooner than expected.

By Anyssa McCalla

New renderings released Wednesday offer the first glimpse of the Great Wolf Lodge resort and waterpark coming to Mashantucket in 2025.
Great Wolf Lodge

Great Wolf Lodge in Mashantucket is planning to open next year and they say it's happening sooner than expected.

The park, which is located adjacent to Foxwoods Resort Casino, will open on May 23, 2025.

Great Wolf Lodge started the process of building the park in Connecticut last year.

Some things families could look forward to includes:

  • Indoor waterpark, including two new slides -- Pequot Plunge and Rapid Racer
  • Adventure park with an indoor ropes course, miniature golf and an arcade
  • Several culinary venues ranging from pizza and burgers to upscale dining and premium ice cream treats

To celebrate the opening, Great Wolf Lodge is offering discounts if you book before Nov. 30, 2024.

