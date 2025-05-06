Great Wolf Lodge opens at Foxwoods

Family fun long in the making is now open to the public because The Great Wolf Lodge in Mashantucket is officially in business.

Whether you’re climbing high, or splashing down a water slide, Mashantucket is packed as families flock to Foxwoods to celebrate the Great Wolf Lodge’s opening day.

"I really like the ropes course, I was scared at first but then I started warming up to it,” said Maddie Stinson, visiting from Massachusetts. “We’ve been anxiously waiting I think over a year now,” said her mom, Sera Cook.

“We love waterparks and we had to check it out,” said Iwona Vigeante, visiting from Massachusetts.

The resort is new to Connecticut, bringing 91,000 square feet of water park and 61,000 square feet of adventure areas, like bowling, mini golf, and high ropes to New London County.

It’s been a rainy stretch here in Connecticut and parents we spoke with say this opening could not have come at a better time.

"Everyone is inside today and it’s even more comfortable,” said Kayliana Corujl, of Enfield.

Officials from the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation say this expansion has been a conversation since 2005.

"Pequot people have always represented resilience, innovation, and legacy. Today is another proud chapter in that story,” said Rodney Butler, of the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation.

It cost $300 million and is a collaboration between the Mashantucket Pequot Tribe and Foxwoods.

Building the lodge created around 400 construction jobs. Now that it's open, they say they have 500 people employed to run the operation. They say they expect 500,000 visitors to stop by this year.

"We have more visitors in the State of Connecticut than ever before in history,” Gov. Ned Lamont said.