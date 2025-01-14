Great Wolf Lodge to open in Connecticut in May

The Great Wolf Lodge Mashantucket is set to open May 23rd as part of Foxwoods Resort Casino.

The park will feature a 92,000 square foot indoor water park and a 61,000 square foot entertainment center where guests can spend time outside of the water park. The lodge includes 549 guest rooms that can fit six to ten people.

“I think it’s going to help the economy tremendously,” said Foxwoods Resort Casino President and CEO Jason Guyot. “Tourism continues to be a challenge in Connecticut.”

Guyot says this is a result of a $350 million investment between Foxwoods Resort Casino, the Great Wolf Lodge and its partners Blackstone and Centerbridge Partners. He also says booking is open and they’ve seen positive numbers.

Rodney Butler, Chairman of the Pequot Tribe, says the addition will help the tribe differentiate itself from other casinos in New England.

“It’s the perfect place to have something like this,” said Butler. “We’ve been talking about this project or a project like this for probably north of three decades.”

Great Wolf Lodge is offering discounts up to 30% if guests use the promo code OPENMAY23 before Jan. 19, 2025.