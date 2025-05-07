Greater Hartford Jewish group helps Israel community attacked by Hamas rebuild

Help is on the way for a small community in Israel that was attacked by Hamas on Oct. 7, 2023.

The Jewish Federation of Greater Hartford partnered with Kibbutz Sufa, a communal settlement about 1.7 miles away from the Gaza Strip.

“This morning was different, much, much different, hundreds of rockets in a few seconds,” Zohar Hubara, a founder of Kibbutz Sufa, recalled. “And that's why we understood that we have something of a different scale.”

Hubara is a medic and was called to help a wounded person after Hamas militants targeted his kibbutz on the morning of Oct. 7. When he arrived, he learned his son, Ido, was hurt.

“I tried to save him,” Hubara said. “I saved many lives during my years of volunteering and as an ambulance driver. But I couldn't save my son's life.”

Hubara and his family, along with 79 other families, had to evacuate the kibbutz. Hubara said three members of the kibbutz, including Ido, were killed by Hamas.

Homes were burned and destroyed. The Jewish Federation of Greater Hartford has promised the survivors of Sufa $750,000 over the next three years to help rebuild.

“Judaism has a strong sense of responsibility to the broader community and also specifically connecting one Jew to the other wherever those Jews may live,” David Waren, president and CEO of the Jewish Federation of Greater Hartford, said.

A group of survivors met the people from Connecticut who have donated and prayed for them.

Hubara’s wife, Hadas Grinspan, is grateful for this connection. She hopes to return to her home this summer.

She said her journey to heal her trauma continues.

“We have to rebuild the physical and the other thing, the other road is the therapy to the soul, try to find some peace,” Grinspan said. “Trying to find some something that will help us continue and that is found mostly in the resilience that coming from the community, from the power of being a community."

The group is expected to meet with the governor to share their experience on Wednesday.

The Jewish Federation of Greater Hartford is planning a trip to Israel in July to visit Kibbutz Sufa.