Hartford

Greater Hartford NAACP launches initiative to curb gun violence

Police say there have been nearly 30 homicides so far this year, but steps are being taken to address this ongoing problem.

By Jolie Sherman

NBC Universal, Inc.

Gun violence has become a major issue in Hartford.  Police say there have been nearly 30 homicides so far this year, but steps are being taken to address the ongoing problem.

The Greater Hartford NAACP was at Unity Plaza on Barbour Street to kick off the first, "Wake Up Wednesdays," an initiative that works to stop crime and gun violence in the city.

"You know, a double murder today, a single murder...someone who got killed on the highway. Another murder, another murder. It's the point now where it's at the breaking point," said Scot X. Esdaile, Connecticut's NAACP president.

Esdaile joined the Hartford NAACP chapter to kick off "Wake Up Wednesdays." He said the level of crime in the city is a wake up call.

In fact, Hartford police have now counted 28 homicides this year alone. This time last year and in 2021, there were 25 homicides.

"Let's have the conversations, let's put an end to this," Esdaile said.

"We've had violence, but not as bad as it is now," said Gail Hunter Martin, a lifelong resident of Hartford.

"I'm glad they're coming out to the neighborhood to help," said Tina Banks of Hartford.

Banks said she recently moved from New Haven and wishes Hartford was a safer place to call home.

Recently, Hartford police responded to homicides on Wethersfield Avenue, Lyme Street, Sterling Street, Park Street and Barbour Street. These incidents also happened over an eight-day period.

"It's just happening so much and people are scared. They're frightened. They can't really go anywhere because they're scared," Banks said.

Organizers say they're purposely going to areas that have been touched by crime and violence to restore hope and provide support in the community, such as jobs and financial assistance.

"I'm appreciative of what they're doing, and I see that this is a start," Banks said.

"Wake Up Wednesdays" is a recurring event from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

NBC Connecticut has reached out to Hartford police for their thoughts on this new initiative, but has not heard back yet.

This article tagged under:

HartfordNAACP
