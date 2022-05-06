Greene-Hills School in Bristol Evacuated

The Greene-Hills School in Bristol has been evacuated after suspicious writing was found on a wall, according to a message from the superintendent.

Supt. Catherine Carbone said in a message to families that the school, located at 718 Pine St., has been evacuated out of an abundance of caution based on suspicious writing found on the wall of the school.

She said there is no threat to the public or the students and the school day will resume shortly.

No additional information was immediately available.

