Greenwich

Greenwich elementary school-aged kid hits another child due to her religion: police

By Angela Fortuna

Greenwich Public Safety Complex
NBC Connecticut

Greenwich police are investigating after a young child allegedly hit another kid during a game of tag because of her religion.

The police department said the parent of an elementary school-aged child reported that her kid was hit in the face because of her Jewish faith.

Another kid appears to have struck the child at a local party on Friday, according to authorities.

Police said several elementary school-aged kids who knew each other played a game of tag, and one of the children was "tagged out." The kid grew upset and hit the other child, saying that it was because of their religious beliefs.

Authorities said they are conducting a thorough investigation.

"We take all reports of crime extremely seriously, particularly those that involve harm to individuals and elements of hate. It is important for the community to know that our commitment to addressing hate crimes remains steadfast," the police department said.

