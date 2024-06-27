Greenwich

Firefighters injured while responding to crash on I-95 in Greenwich

Greenwich Fire Department

Three Greenwich firefighters were injured while responding to a crash on Interstate 95 and have been taken to the hospital.

The Greenwich Fire Department said they were responding to a crash and a tractor-trailer struck Engine 1, causing another crash.

Several people were extricated and taken to the hospital.

The fire department said three members of their department who were in the engine were taken to the hospital and their injuries are not life-threatening.

The Greenwich Fire Department said state police are investigating the crash.

This article tagged under:

Greenwich
