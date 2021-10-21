Greenwich Man Accused of Taking Photos Up Metro-North Passenger's Skirt

A Greenwich man is accused of taking photos up the skirt of an unsuspecting passenger as she was traveling on the Metro-North railroad.

Majid Hedayati, 66, of Riverside, was charged in New York with unlawful surveillance in the second degree, according to the office of Miriam Rocah, the district attorney for Westchester County, New York.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Officials said Hedayati was traveling on Metro-North from Grand Central Station to Stamford on Sept. 23 when he sat down across from a woman who was wearing a skirt and used his cellphone to take photos underneath her skirt.

The victim’s friend, who was sitting directly next to Hedayati, saw him taking the photos, confronted him and reported him to a conductor, according to the Westchester County District Attorney.

Authorities are asking anyone who has been a victim or has further information on the case to call the District Attorney’s Office at (914) 995-TIPS.

Metropolitan Transportation Authority Police detained Hedayati at Grand Central Station on Oct. 13 after an investigation.

He is scheduled to appear in Harrison Town Court on Dec. 14.