Greenwich police cruiser destroyed after brush fire

By Angela Fortuna

Greenwich Police

A Greenwich police cruiser is destroyed after a brush fire ignited during a call on Wednesday.

The police department said an officer responding to a medical call helped a person while away from their cruiser when it ignited.

A brush fire started during the incident, causing the police car to catch fire, authorities said. No one was hurt.

The police department is warning residents to be extra cautious when driving and parking your vehicles during dry weather conditions.

A red flag warning was in effect until 6 p.m.

