Greenwich Police Say Woman Drove Impaired, Left Toddler Alone

A woman who police said was impaired when she got into a crash in Greenwich is also accused of leaving a 2-year-old child alone.

Police said 22-year-old Ana Patricia Dewitt, of Shelton, was involved in a crash on Pemberwick Road Oct. 27.

She was taken to the hospital and police said that while investigating, they learned that a 2-year-old who was supposed to be in Dewitt’s care was alone at a local home. Police said the toddler was not injured.

Dewitt was charged with risk of injury to a child, failure to drive in a proper lane, illegal operation of a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs and failure to wear a seatbelt.

She turned herself in to police on Friday.

Bond was set at $25,000 and Dewitt is due in court on Dec. 13.