Greenwich

Greenwich Police Say Woman Drove Impaired, Left Toddler Alone

Police photo of Ana Patricia Dewitt
Greenwich Police

A woman who police said was impaired when she got into a crash in Greenwich is also accused of leaving a 2-year-old child alone.

Police said 22-year-old Ana Patricia Dewitt, of Shelton, was involved in a crash on Pemberwick Road Oct. 27.

She was taken to the hospital and police said that while investigating, they learned that a 2-year-old who was supposed to be in Dewitt’s care was alone at a local home. Police said the toddler was not injured.

Local

Hamden 41 mins ago

Hamden Police Increase Patrols After Recent Shootings

investigation 10 hours ago

Is That Vacation Home Worth It?: BBB Releases Findings of Investigation

Dewitt was charged with risk of injury to a child, failure to drive in a proper lane, illegal operation of a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs and failure to wear a seatbelt.

She turned herself in to police on Friday.

Bond was set at $25,000 and Dewitt is due in court on Dec. 13.

This article tagged under:

Greenwich
Local U.S. & World Video Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Weather Stories Investigations Entertainment Entertainment News CT Live Taste Of Today COZI TV Sports Giants New England Patriots Connect To Healthier Traffic
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us