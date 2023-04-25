Greenwich Police Warn of ‘Tourist Burglars' Targeting High-End Homes After Break-Ins

Greenwich police have obtained warrants for eight people from two separate burglary crews who are suspected of being part of a burglary ring targeting high-end properties.

Greenwich police said they obtained arrest warrants for two crews suspected of operating in Greenwich as well as other towns in Fairfield County, Connecticut and Westchester County, New York.

The groups are commonly called “tourist burglars” and different crews that have no connection to each other are involved and use the same tactics, Greenwich police said.

The suspects enter the United States, commit several burglars, and then return to their home country, according to police.

The problem has become pervasive in the region and Greenwich police and there have been more than 70 home burglaries in Greenwich since October 2021.

Greenwich police have been working with law enforcement agencies from New York, New Jersey and the FBI in order to investigate.

The said they similarities in the burglaries include that the burglars target high-end properties after sunset, when the residents are not home. They get in through a second-floor window or door and leave if the residence has an alarm.

If the home has an alarm, they leave without stealing property.

Police urge residents to lock their doors and windows and for those with an alarm system to turn it on when you are not at home.

If you are vacation, or out for the evening, turn inside lights on and ask neighbors to take in your mail and deliveries.

Police have arrested three suspects in burglaries in Old Greenwich and said they are in custody in Delaware, suspected of burglaries in Delaware and elsewhere along the East Coast. One of the suspects is from Chile. The addresses for the other two are in New York.

Five suspects in a burglar in the mid-country section of Greenwich are in custody in New Jersey, suspected of burglaries in New York and elsewhere along the East Coast. One live sin Florida and the other four have addresses in New York.