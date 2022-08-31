Greenwich School Administrator Placed on Leave Amid Viral Video Probe

A Greenwich school administrator is on leave after a viral video. It’s raising a lot of concerns about how hiring was done and what was being taught in classes.

Now the video has sparked at least one local investigation and the state Department of Education is monitoring the situation, too.

The Cos Cob School in Greenwich is in the spotlight and now, the town’s first selectman is calling for an independent investigation of a school administrator.

“I want the parents whose confidence has been shaken to know that their tax dollars are being spent in an ethical, moral and transparent way,” said Greenwich First Selectman Fred Camillo.

In an online video from Project Veritas, the administrator is asked about his hiring practices. It’s a highly edited, hidden camera video and NBC Connecticut has not been able to independently verify its accuracy.

The administrator appears to say he doesn’t hire conservatives and when asked if he finds out a job applicant is Catholic, he responded, “You don’t hire them.” The administrator apparently says he also favors candidates who will push progressive political ideas in the classroom.

In a statement, the Greenwich superintendent says the staff member was immediately placed on administrative leave when the district learned of the video and they intend to do a full investigation.

“We do not support any opinions that promote discriminatory hiring practices based on race, religion, gender, or age in any way, and we want to remind our entire community that our curriculum policies and procedures are strictly enforced by our Board," Dr. Toni Jones wrote in part.

The video sparked strong reaction, including from Leora Levy. The republican is running for U.S. Senate and spoke about the clip at an event at the school on Wednesday.

“It is abhorrent. It is wrong. And it is un-American,” Levy said.

Her democratic opponent, Richard Blumenthal, posted online:

“This county was built on religious tolerance. Religious discrimination is inexcusable and illegal. Of course I support a full investigation.”

NBC Connecticut spoke briefly with the founder of Project Veritas. He said more videos are coming soon, though he would not provide any details about who they might be about.