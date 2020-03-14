Greenwich

Greenwich United Way Gives Food Pantry Grant to Help Families in Need During COVID-19 Outbreak

The Greenwich United Way announced they are giving a $25,000 emergency grant to the Neighbor to Neighbor food pantry.

The funds will help expand the organization's food pantry and its ability to provide groceries for town residents in need, according to the United Way.

Residents served by the food pantry are at extreme risk now more than ever because of coronavirus concerns. The virus outbreak has caused increased food insecurity and loss of income, the United Way said.

"This is a critical time for our community and we are extremely grateful for the Greenwich United Way's emergency funds grant," Executive Director of Neighbor to Neighbor Margaret Tjimos Goldberg said. "We remain committed to providing food for our families in need, especially during this period of insecurity."

The Neighbor to Neighbor food pantry provides Greenwich residents with income below 200% of federal poverty guidelines with three days worth of food for each member of the family each week.

