Greenwich Woman Arrested After Child Suffers Serious Injuries in Her Care: Police

A Greenwich woman has been arrested after a child was seriously injured in her care several months ago, police said.

The police department said 25-year-old Maria Martinez-Aguilar, of Greenwich, turned herself in after learning of a warrant out for her arrest.

The warrant stems from an incident that happened in October 2022 when a child was brought to the emergency room with serious injuries. Investigators later determined that the child was hurt in Martinez-Aguilar's care.

Martinez-Aguilar faces charges including first-degree assault, cruelty to persons, risk of injury to a child and interfering. She's being held on a $750,000 bond.