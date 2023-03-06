Greenwich

Greenwich Woman Arrested After Child Suffers Serious Injuries in Her Care: Police

By Angela Fortuna

Greenwich Public Safety Complex
NBC Connecticut

A Greenwich woman has been arrested after a child was seriously injured in her care several months ago, police said.

The police department said 25-year-old Maria Martinez-Aguilar, of Greenwich, turned herself in after learning of a warrant out for her arrest.

The warrant stems from an incident that happened in October 2022 when a child was brought to the emergency room with serious injuries. Investigators later determined that the child was hurt in Martinez-Aguilar's care.

Martinez-Aguilar faces charges including first-degree assault, cruelty to persons, risk of injury to a child and interfering. She's being held on a $750,000 bond.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

This article tagged under:

Greenwich
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us