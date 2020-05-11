Griswold Farm Stand Sees Uptick in Business During Pandemic

Campbell's Farm in Griswold has been producing food for the community since the 1830s. Now in its seventh generation, the family of farmers have weathered many storms.

"Being a farmer, you have obstacles all of the time," said Richard Campbell, co-owner of the farm.

However, Campbell added, no generation has seen a challenge like the one the country is facing right now.

"No comparison," said Campbell. "No."

So when the family realized there was a way that they could help meet a need in the community during the pandemic, they did not hesitate.

"As soon as we heard about it, we opened up," said Rhonda Tetreault, who runs the farm stand alongside her father, Richard Campbell, and brother Richard Campbell Jr.

"I had a number of phone calls looking for beef and I opened up that day planning on being here for a few hours," said Richard Campbell Jr. "It turned into being open everyday."

Campbell's Farm Stand usually opens a little later in the spring, but they opened in March to help meet the need for meat in the community. Campbell said that they quickly realized people wanted an option to buy groceries while avoiding bigger stores during the pandemic.

The family stocked the stand with Angus beef, from their farm up the road, and local pork. They also added produce, either from their farm or from other local farmers.

The stand is filled with all sorts of local produce and goods. Campbell said, with increased foot traffic, that they also added some new items like ice cream and orange juice.

"We have the product, people are looking for it, so we will be open," said Campbell.

Campbell said that they are planning for a busy summer. They will have even more produce in the summer and said that they are looking forward to the summer season. The meat supply is getting low right now, but they are planning on restocking in a week or two, according to Campbell.

Campbell said that they are thankful for an uptick in business, especially when not all farmers are doing well right now.

"Some are struggling and some have picked up business because of this," said Campbell. "Just keep thinking of your local farmers. They are doing the best they can."