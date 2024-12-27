Groton City locally approves speeding cameras, seeks state approval

Groton City is the next municipality looking to install cameras to highspeed areas after a new law gave towns the ability to consider them.

The idea is approved locally, and now the state must give the city the go-ahead.

Home to multiple big employers, Groton City has an influx of 10,000 to 15,000 cars that come in and out everyday. Drivers say some areas are notorious for speeding.

"Sometimes people don't respect the limit,” Flor Urbina, of Groton, said.

"People speeding up to make a light and passing you in a strange way,’” Pam Croxton, of Groton, said.

The potential for speed cameras is something many appear to support.

"I think it's good, I think it'll avoid a lot of accidents, we have a lot of accidents here,” Yadi Feliciano, of Groton, said.

Groton City Mayor Keith Hedrick said some areas known for speeding include Thames Street, Mitchell Street and Brandegee Avenue.

“These are our highly trafficked roads and that we've had accidents on. So, we'll give that list to them along with the data we have,” Hedrick said.

Groton City’s ordinance for the speed cameras says a violation is defined by a driver going 10 miles over the speed limit, or if they run a red light or stop sign.

They would then receive a warning in the mail, followed by a citation once an officer reviews the photo.

Fines would be consistent with state law, which is $50 for the first violation and $75 for any after.

"As long as there's enough of a variance in terms of how far above the speed limit, it should be fine,” Larry Croxton, of Groton, said.

The city said they had a public hearing earlier in the month, but no one came to voice their thoughts.

We spoke to some off-camera who expressed concerns with more surveillance in the city.

Hedrick emphasizes the cameras would only be for speeding.

Statewide, the Connecticut Department of Transportation has approved the town of Washington’s plan for cameras. They say New Haven and Stamford’s applications are pending.

Towns like Bristol, Milford and now Groton City must officially submit their plans to the state for review.

If approved, Groton City said their goal is to start installing cameras early next year.