Groton Man Charged in Serious Motorcycle Collision

Police have charged a motorcycle operator in connection with a serious crash in Groton involving two motorcycles in May.

According to police, 28-year-old Christopher Stevens rode his Suzuki in the shoulder of the Gold Star Highway to get around traffic and collided with a Harley Davidson that was attempting to make a turn in the intersection of Toll Gate Road.

The crash seriously injured the operator and passenger of the second motorcycle. Stevens was treated for minor injuries, according to police.

Stevens is charged with second-degree assault, reckless driving, failure to give right of way, and passing on the right.