Groton Police Investigate Shooting Incident at Hookah Lounge

Groton Police are investigating a shooting incident that happened inside a hookah lounge early Sunday morning.

The police department said they were responded to Midnight Hookah Lounge on Pleasant Valley Road South at about 3:25 a.m. after hearing gunshots.

Responding officers saw several people running to their cars and leaving the lounge. Investigators determined that a fight broke out inside and continued outside.

Police said it appears that multiple people shot at each other in the parking lot and about two dozen rounds were discharged.

Investigators contacted hospitals in the area and learned that no one showed up with injuries. A nearby business was hit by a stray bullet during the incident, authorities said.

The investigation remains active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 860-441-6712.