Groton

Police investigation underway after man barricades himself inside Groton motel

NBC Connecticut

Groton police are investigating after a man barricaded himself inside the Super 8 motel and threatened to cause harm, police said.

Officers were called to the Super 8 motel on Route 12 Thursday night.

Stream Connecticut News for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Police said the man made threats to harm himself and others.

Authorities said the investigation has closed the on-ramp to Interstate 95 South.

Get top local Connecticut stories delivered to you every morning with the News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

It's unknown how long the highway ramp will be closed. Police are asking people to avoid the area.

State police are assisting with the investigation. No additional information was immediately available.

This article tagged under:

Groton
Dashboard
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us