Police investigation underway after man barricades himself inside Groton motel

Groton police are investigating after a man barricaded himself inside the Super 8 motel and threatened to cause harm, police said.

Officers were called to the Super 8 motel on Route 12 Thursday night.

Police said the man made threats to harm himself and others.

Authorities said the investigation has closed the on-ramp to Interstate 95 South.

It's unknown how long the highway ramp will be closed. Police are asking people to avoid the area.

State police are assisting with the investigation. No additional information was immediately available.