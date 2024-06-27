Groton

Groton police look for car in search for missing 2-year-old girl

Groton Police

Police have issued a Silver Alert for a 2-year-old girl missing from Groton.

Payton Collier was reported missing Thursday.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

According to police, Payton is Asian with brown eyes and brown hair. She is 2-feet tall and weighs 30 pounds.

Police are searching for a black Honda Civic with Connecticut license plate BN82240.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The girl is believed to be in the custody of her mother, but police say they have reason to believe they need to conduct a welfare check on the toddler.

Anyone who sees the vehicle or knows where Payton could be is asked to call the City of Groton Police Department at (860) 445-2451.

This article tagged under:

Groton
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us