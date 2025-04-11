Groton school custodian charged with giving students marijuana and alcohol

A custodian has been charged with giving students marijuana and alcohol at a school in Groton.

Police began an investigation at the Marine Science Magnet School last month.

According to police, investigators developed 37-year-old Thomas Ortiz as a suspect. Ortiz was placed on adminstrative leave and banned from school grounds after school administrators learned he was a suspect, police said.

Police obtained an arrest warrant and took Ortiz into custody on Tuesday. He was charged with three counts of risk of injury to a minor, three counts of illegally dispensing of cannavis or cannabis product, and one count of sale or delivery of alcohol to a minor.

Ortiz, of New London, was held on $75,000 bond and appeared in court on Tuesday.