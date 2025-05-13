Hartford

Groundbreaking held for former state offices conversion to apartments in Hartford

By Matt Austin

NBC Universal, Inc.

A groundbreaking was held for a housing project that some believe will be transformative for Hartford.

On Tuesday, Governor Ned Lamont, developers and others took part in the event near several buildings on Trinity Street across from the State Capitol and next to The Bushnell.

These former state offices will be converted into 104 apartments, including about 20 that will be affordable.

State money helped make the project possible.

“This is a good thing. This city was 30, 40 percent bigger a couple of generations ago. And it’s coming back. This is how you get young people here, vibrancy here,” Lamont said.

Supporters believe this is another key component in what’s called the Bushnell South plan that stitches together the Downtown, Bushnell Park and nearby neighborhoods.

Construction is expected to take about two years.

Hartford
